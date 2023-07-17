trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636514
AAP will be included in the opposition meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 09:54 AM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party, which is opposing the central government's ordinance on the transfer and posting of Delhi Administrative Service officers, has got the support of the Congress. After which AAP has made up its mind to attend the opposition meeting.
Bollywood Actor Janhvi Kapoor snapped with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in Mumbai
Bollywood Actor Janhvi Kapoor snapped with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in Mumbai
Alcaraz seizes Wimbledon throne as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign
Alcaraz seizes Wimbledon throne as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
