AAP wins 134 seats in MCD election

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

The results of all 250 seats have come out. According to the exit poll of Zee News, Aam Aadmi Party has won 134 seats. So there BJP has won 104 seats. With this, BJP has gone out of power. Congress has got only 9 seats in its account.