ABG Shipyard: Such fraud of public money never happened in 75 years, reacts Rahul Gandhi

The CBI has booked ABG Shipyard Ltd and its then Chairman and Managing Director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal for defrauding a consortium of State Bank of India (SBI) of over Rs 22,842 crore, in its biggest bank fraud case. Speaking on the matter, Rahul Gandhi has made a scathing attack on the Modi government.