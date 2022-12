Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar : Before the second phase of voting, the Election Commission made a big appeal to the voters

Voting will be held on 93 seats for the second phase tomorrow in Gujarat. But in the meantime, the Election Commission has appealed to the voters to vote enthusiastically. Because there has been less voting in the first phase. Prime Minister Modi has also reached Gujarat to cast his vote.