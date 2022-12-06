NewsVideos

Absolute majority for BJP in Exit Poll, BJP can win 110-125 seats

|Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:42 AM IST
In this section, you will find the top news stories of the day. Segment Zee Top 10 is a part of Zee News important news bulletins in which we cover all the important news.

All Videos

Indian, Sikh woman shot dead at Target in Canada
3:25
Indian, Sikh woman shot dead at Target in Canada
Khabren Khatakhat: BJP government for the seventh time in Gujarat, AAP may win in MCD.
9:27
Khabren Khatakhat: BJP government for the seventh time in Gujarat, AAP may win in MCD.
Heart Attack: A 23-year-old teacher had a heart attack while praying in school
7:13
Heart Attack: A 23-year-old teacher had a heart attack while praying in school
S. Jaishankar schools European Union on Oil and Gas imports in front of German Foreign minister
S. Jaishankar schools European Union on Oil and Gas imports in front of German Foreign minister
Volcanic eruption in two corners of the world, largest active volcano erupted in America
2:42
Volcanic eruption in two corners of the world, largest active volcano erupted in America

Trending Videos

3:25
Indian, Sikh woman shot dead at Target in Canada
9:27
Khabren Khatakhat: BJP government for the seventh time in Gujarat, AAP may win in MCD.
7:13
Heart Attack: A 23-year-old teacher had a heart attack while praying in school
S. Jaishankar schools European Union on Oil and Gas imports in front of German Foreign minister
2:42
Volcanic eruption in two corners of the world, largest active volcano erupted in America
gujarat election 2022,Gujarat Assembly Election 2022,Gujarat Election,gujarat elections 2022,gujarat 2022 election,opinion poll gujarat election 2022,gujarat election 2022 live,gujarat election 2022 date,Gujarat Assembly election,Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022,gujarat election news,gujarat election 2022 opinion poll,Gujarat,Gujarat elections,gujarat 2022,Gujarat Assembly elections,gujarat election date,gujarat chunav 2022,gujarat election survey,