Accused of Treason Sharjeel Imam sent to 5 days police custody, Mobile not found

A Delhi court on January 29 sent Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charges, to five days of police custody. Imam was arrested from his village in Bihar’s Jehanabad by a joint team of Delhi and Bihar police on January 28, three days after a case of sedition was registered against him in Delhi for his allegedly “inflammatory and instigating” speech. The crime branch is questioning Sharjeel but the police, however, has not found the mobile phone of Sharjeel, which can prove major charges against him.

Jan 30, 2020, 10:20 AM IST

