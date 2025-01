videoDetails

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 05, 2025, 02:22 PM IST

Top Headlines: Parvesh Verma will challenge Kejriwal from New Delhi seat. Ramesh Bidhuri will challenge CM Atishi in Kalkaji. Delhi BJP released the list of 29 candidates. Kailash Gehlot got ticket from Bijwasan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give a big gift to Delhi today. Will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 12,200 crore. Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor will be inaugurated.