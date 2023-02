videoDetails

Action May Be Taken Against Chetan Sharma After Zee News' Sting Operation - Sources

| Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 09:56 AM IST

Zee News conducted a sting operation on BBCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma. During the sting, Chetan Sharma made many big revelations about Indian cricket team. He said, 'cricketers take injections for fitness'. Along with this he also commented on Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguli's controversy. Regarding this matter, sources of BCCI have revealed that they can take big action against Chetan Sharma.