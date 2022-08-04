NewsVideos

Action on drug smugglers in Mumbai

A huge consignment of drugs has been caught in Mumbai. The cost of 703 kg MD drugs is being told as 1400 crores in rupees. These drugs have been recovered from Mumbai's Nalasopara. In this action, 5 drug peddlers have also been arrested.

|Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 07:56 PM IST
