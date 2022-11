Actor Richa Chadha apologizes for the 'Galwan' statement

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 01:51 PM IST

Actress Richa Chadha has made a controversial tweet regarding the Indian Army. However, seeing the controversy increasing, Richa Chadha apologized by deleting the tweet. In fact, Richa Chadha wrote on Twitter, 'Galwan is saying hi'.