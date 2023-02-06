NewsVideos
videoDetails

Adani Case: Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till Two O'clock.

|Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 01:23 PM IST
Huge uproar was witnessed in both the Houses of the Parliament on Adani case. The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm.

All Videos

PM Modi Addresses India Energy Week,says, 'It Has Brought A New Opportunity For Investors'
7:13
PM Modi Addresses India Energy Week,says, 'It Has Brought A New Opportunity For Investors'
Delhi MCD's Mayor Election Postpones For The Third Time Amidst Huge Uproar
8:4
Delhi MCD's Mayor Election Postpones For The Third Time Amidst Huge Uproar
Happy Roseday 2023: Significance of different color of roses
Happy Roseday 2023: Significance of different color of roses
MCD Mayor Election: Mayor's election postponed for the third time, the third meeting of the House also adjourned after the uproar
11:33
MCD Mayor Election: Mayor's election postponed for the third time, the third meeting of the House also adjourned after the uproar
Adani Group: Congress protest in Adani case, protest continues in front of SBI, LIC offices
12:47
Adani Group: Congress protest in Adani case, protest continues in front of SBI, LIC offices

Trending Videos

7:13
PM Modi Addresses India Energy Week,says, 'It Has Brought A New Opportunity For Investors'
8:4
Delhi MCD's Mayor Election Postpones For The Third Time Amidst Huge Uproar
Happy Roseday 2023: Significance of different color of roses
11:33
MCD Mayor Election: Mayor's election postponed for the third time, the third meeting of the House also adjourned after the uproar
12:47
Adani Group: Congress protest in Adani case, protest continues in front of SBI, LIC offices
Gautam Adani,Parliament session,Adani Group,Adani,adani fpo,adani hindenburg,gautam adani news,Adani news,adani stock crash,Adani shares,adani enterprises fpo,Adani Enterprises,parliament session 2023,hindenburg report on adani,adani latest news,adani fpo news,Parliament budget session,adani parliament,Adani Stocks,Parliament,hindenburg adani,hindenburg report on adani group,indian parliament session,parliament session news,Zee News,Hindi News,