Adani Case: Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha Proceedings Adjourned Till Two O'clock.
Feb 06, 2023, 01:23 PM IST
Huge uproar was witnessed in both the Houses of the Parliament on Adani case. The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned till 2 pm.
