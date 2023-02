videoDetails

Adani Group: Chances of uproar in Parliament again, united opposition regarding Hindenburg's report. Hindenburg

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 08:22 AM IST

Adani Group: Since the Hindenburg report, many difficulties have come to the fore on Adani Group. The shares of Adani Group are continuously going down. Meanwhile, there are many uncertainties regarding the Adani Group in India. There is a possibility of uproar in Parliament once again on this issue.