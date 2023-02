videoDetails

Adani Group: Important meeting of opposition on Adani case today, leaders of 16 opposition parties will hold meeting

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

In the budget session, the opposition is constantly besieging the Modi government. On Monday also, the opposition is going to create a lot of ruckus in the Parliament on the Adani case. Many opposition parties are going to meet today on Adani issue