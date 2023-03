videoDetails

Adani Hindenburg Case: Opposition uproar continues, Rajya Sabha adjourned

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 02:09 PM IST

There is a ruckus in the Parliament over the insult of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the proceedings of the Lok Sabha are witnessing continuous uproar. On the other hand, the opposition parties are demonstrating the Adani issue.