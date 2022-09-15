ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar's statement on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

In the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, 6 people have been arrested by the police. Sections of rape and murder have been imposed on them under the POCSO Act. The statement of ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar has also come to the fore in the matter. He said that forensic evidence was collected from the spot and all the accused were apprehended within 24 hours.

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 02:17 PM IST

