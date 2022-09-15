NewsVideos

ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar's statement on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

In the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, 6 people have been arrested by the police. Sections of rape and murder have been imposed on them under the POCSO Act. The statement of ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar has also come to the fore in the matter. He said that forensic evidence was collected from the spot and all the accused were apprehended within 24 hours.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 02:17 PM IST
In the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, 6 people have been arrested by the police. Sections of rape and murder have been imposed on them under the POCSO Act. The statement of ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar has also come to the fore in the matter. He said that forensic evidence was collected from the spot and all the accused were apprehended within 24 hours.

All Videos

Manish Sisodia's reply on BJP's sensational sting operation video
1:35
Manish Sisodia's reply on BJP's sensational sting operation video
Specially customised plane arrives in Namibia to bring eight cheetahs to India
1:48
Specially customised plane arrives in Namibia to bring eight cheetahs to India
BJP MLAs sit on dharna outside the West Bengal assembly
5:8
BJP MLAs sit on dharna outside the West Bengal assembly
Money Laundering Case: Nora Fatehi reaches Delhi Police's EOW office
5:3
Money Laundering Case: Nora Fatehi reaches Delhi Police's EOW office
Pay true tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh by donating blood - CM Arvind Kejriwal
2:21
Pay true tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh by donating blood - CM Arvind Kejriwal

Trending Videos

1:35
Manish Sisodia's reply on BJP's sensational sting operation video
1:48
Specially customised plane arrives in Namibia to bring eight cheetahs to India
5:8
BJP MLAs sit on dharna outside the West Bengal assembly
5:3
Money Laundering Case: Nora Fatehi reaches Delhi Police's EOW office
2:21
Pay true tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh by donating blood - CM Arvind Kejriwal
Lakhimpur Kheri violence,Lakhimpur Kheri,Lakhimpur Kheri news,lakhimpur kheri case,lakhimpur khiri violence,lakhimpur kheri violence latest news updates,violence in up's lakhimpur kheri,Lakhimpur Kheri incident,violence lakhimpur kheri,Lakhimpur violence,lakhimpur kheri latest news,lakhimpur kheri farmers,Lakhimpur Kheri district,violence in uttar pradesh's lakhimpur kheri,lakhimpur kheri violence probe,lakhimpur kheri protest,lakhimpur kheri video,