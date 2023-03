videoDetails

ADG Law & Order Prashant Kumar makes big statement on Umesh Pal Murder Case

| Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 08:36 AM IST

In Prayagraj's Umesh Pal murder case, ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar has given a big statement and said, 'All the accused will be arrested soon. Will apply to bring Mafia Atiq Ahmad to UP. Watch 100 big news of the day in this report.