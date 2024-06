videoDetails

'Nitish Kumar has strengthened our alliance...',says Chirag Paswan

| Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024 Result Update: Political stir intensifies after the results of the Lok Sabha elections. NDA meeting will be held in Delhi today. NDA meeting will be held at 4 pm. Nitish and Naidu will arrive today. Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan reached to meet Nitish Kumar. After the meeting, he told why he went to meet Nitish Kumar.