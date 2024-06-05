videoDetails

Sanjay Raut issues statement on Lok Sabha Election Results

| Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

Sanjay Raut on Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Sanjay Raut makes huge statement on Lok Sabha elections. Sanjay Raut said, 'BJP has not got majority. They have got around 235-240 seats. They were talking about bringing Modi government. Where is Modi government? If the NDA government is formed with the support of these two pillars Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, it can fall any time. BJP has lost its respect. We do not want a Prime Minister who has lost his respect. The Modi brand is over. All the seats that BJP has won are because of ED, CBI and IT.