NDA Key Meeting To Hold Today In Delhi

|Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
NDA has won in the results of Lok Sabha elections 2024. NDA has got more seats than BJP. Now the question is arising whether Nitish Kumar will contest for the post of PM?

