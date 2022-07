Adhir Ranjan has 'Already apologized'- Sonia Gandhi

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan has given a controversial statement on President Droupadi Murmu. In the midst of the uproar, Sonia Gandhi reacted by saying that Adhir has apologized.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan has given a controversial statement on President Droupadi Murmu. In the midst of the uproar, Sonia Gandhi reacted by saying that Adhir has apologized.