NewsVideos

Adhir Ranjan's exclusive conversation with Zee News after controversial statement about President Droupadi Murmu

Admitting his mistake on the controversial statement, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan said that I agree that I have made a mistake but he refused to apologize. In the midst of the uproar, Sonia Gandhi reacted by saying that Adhir had apologized. Watch Adhir Ranjan's exclusive conversation with Zee News after the controversial statement about President Droupadi Murmu.

|Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 04:35 PM IST
Admitting his mistake on the controversial statement, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan said that I agree that I have made a mistake but he refused to apologize. In the midst of the uproar, Sonia Gandhi reacted by saying that Adhir had apologized. Watch Adhir Ranjan's exclusive conversation with Zee News after the controversial statement about President Droupadi Murmu.

All Videos

Google Pixel 6a is on sale, know the best features of the phone?
Google Pixel 6a is on sale, know the best features of the phone?
Heavy rainfall causes havoc in the country
6:40
Heavy rainfall causes havoc in the country
Badhir News: Sonia Vs Smriti in Lok Sabha
4:38
Badhir News: Sonia Vs Smriti in Lok Sabha
Purchase of 'Gaumutra' scheme launches in Chhattisgarh
1:7
Purchase of 'Gaumutra' scheme launches in Chhattisgarh
Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu, Manpreet Singh will be the flag bearers in opening ceremony
5:2
Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu, Manpreet Singh will be the flag bearers in opening ceremony

Trending Videos

Google Pixel 6a is on sale, know the best features of the phone?
6:40
Heavy rainfall causes havoc in the country
4:38
Badhir News: Sonia Vs Smriti in Lok Sabha
1:7
Purchase of 'Gaumutra' scheme launches in Chhattisgarh
5:2
Commonwealth Games 2022: PV Sindhu, Manpreet Singh will be the flag bearers in opening ceremony
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury,adhir ranjan chowdhury on murmu,Adhir Ranjan,president draupadi murmu,adhir ranjan chowdhury remark against droupadi murmu,Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury controversy,President Droupadi Murmu,adhir ranjan on murmu,adhir ranjan chowdhury controversial remark,Draupadi Murmu President,adhir on murmu,Draupadi Murmu,smriti irani on adhir ranjan chowdhury,Droupadi Murmu,adhir ranjan chowdhury triggers major row,Breaking News,Hindi News,Latest Update,