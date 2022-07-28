Adhir Ranjan's exclusive conversation with Zee News after controversial statement about President Droupadi Murmu

Admitting his mistake on the controversial statement, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan said that I agree that I have made a mistake but he refused to apologize. In the midst of the uproar, Sonia Gandhi reacted by saying that Adhir had apologized. Watch Adhir Ranjan's exclusive conversation with Zee News after the controversial statement about President Droupadi Murmu.

| Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 04:35 PM IST

Admitting his mistake on the controversial statement, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan said that I agree that I have made a mistake but he refused to apologize. In the midst of the uproar, Sonia Gandhi reacted by saying that Adhir had apologized. Watch Adhir Ranjan's exclusive conversation with Zee News after the controversial statement about President Droupadi Murmu.