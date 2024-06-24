Advertisement
Encounter between Indian Army and terrorists continues in Uri

Sonam|Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 12:34 AM IST
Rajneeti: The Indian Army killed two terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) under the ongoing anti-infiltration operation 'Bajrang' in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. On the basis of intelligence received, the Indian Army started an operation named 'Bajrang' on 22 June. Under this, encounters between the army and terrorists have been going on continuously since then. However, the army has expressed the possibility of some more terrorists hiding.

Badhir News: Monsoon..Amit Shah called a big meeting
'Flood' of destruction due to cloudburst in Itanagar
Where is Delhi's water stuck? Atishi's new 'revelation'!
Babar being mocked in Pakistani Parliament!
Sonakshi Sinha marriage with zaheer iqbal
