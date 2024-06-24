videoDetails

Encounter between Indian Army and terrorists continues in Uri

Sonam | Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 12:34 AM IST

Rajneeti: The Indian Army killed two terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) under the ongoing anti-infiltration operation 'Bajrang' in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. On the basis of intelligence received, the Indian Army started an operation named 'Bajrang' on 22 June. Under this, encounters between the army and terrorists have been going on continuously since then. However, the army has expressed the possibility of some more terrorists hiding.