Aditya Thackeray's reaction on Sanjay Raut's arrest

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray's statement has come to the fore on Sanjay Raut's arrest. Attacking the BJP, Aditya has said that there is a conspiracy to end Maharashtra. Opponents are on target.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 08:22 PM IST

