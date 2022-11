Aftab Narco Test: Aftab's narco test possible today at Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi

| Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 11:58 AM IST

There can be a big disclosure today in the Shraddha murder case. The process of narco test of Aftab can start from today. For this Delhi Police will bring Aftab to Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi. Know in this report what preparations have been made for the narco test.