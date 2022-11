Aftab's Instagram chat revealed, police found this in his Instagram chat?

| Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 07:44 PM IST

An Instagram chat of Aftab, an accused in the Shraddha murder case, has come to the fore. In his chat from September, Aftab is talking to Shraddha and one of their common friends. In this chat, after asking about the well-being of a common friend, he told his friend to ask Shraddha to call him.