After all-party meeting on J&K issue, Ghulam Nabi Azad says, "We put 5 big demands before the PM"

After the end of the crucial all-party meeting on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that we have made five important demands in front of the PM. First demand - restore statehood, Second demand - assembly elections, Third demand - guarantee of domicile land, Fourth demand - bring back Kashmiri Pandits, Fifth demand - release of political prisoners.