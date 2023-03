videoDetails

After Big Win in Northeast Elections, PM Modi Commented on Christain Community's support

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

North East Election Results: Prime Minister Modi addressed party workers after securing a landslide victory in North East elections yesterday. During this, he lashed out at the opposition. Along with this, he also commented on the support of the Christian community in north eastern states.