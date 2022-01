After January 15 January Corona will start decreasing in Delhi and Mumbai- Professor Manindra Agarwal

There is relief news amidst increasing cases of Corona. After January 15 in Mumbai and from next week in Delhi, the cases of corona will start decreasing. Professor Manindra Agarwal of IIT Kanpur has made this claim. He said that Corona is at peak in Mumbai and Delhi. After being at the peak till the end of this month, its havoc will reduce.