हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
After meeting the victims of Kanpur accident, CM Yogi assured of help
|
Updated:
Oct 02, 2022, 04:42 PM IST
CM Yogi has reached to meet the victims of Kanpur accident. Yogi has assured help to the victims. CM Yogi has also met the injured in the hospital.
×
All Videos
17:13
India becoming self-reliant in defense sector | Watch
9:10
16-year-old minor gang raped in Alwar, accused still absconding
6:16
CM Gehlot's big statement on the political crisis of Rajasthan
2:18
'Whether I remain CM or not, we will form the government together in the state' - CM Ashok Gehlot
1:29
Congress President Election: Mallikarjun Kharge's press conference after nomination
Trending Videos
17:13
India becoming self-reliant in defense sector | Watch
9:10
16-year-old minor gang raped in Alwar, accused still absconding
6:16
CM Gehlot's big statement on the political crisis of Rajasthan
2:18
'Whether I remain CM or not, we will form the government together in the state' - CM Ashok Gehlot
1:29
Congress President Election: Mallikarjun Kharge's press conference after nomination
Kanpur Accident Updates,Kanpur accident,Kanpur road accident,kanpur accident news,accident in Kanpur,road accident in kanpur,kanpur big accident,Kanpur bus accident,kanpur accident news today,Kanpur News,Road accident,Kanpur Accident update,Kanpur train accident,kanpur bus accident today,Kanpur,accident,kanpur accident latest news,electric bus accident in kanpur,kanpur dehat accident,kanpur bus accident news,kanpur latest news,Breaking News,