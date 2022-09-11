NewsVideos

After ordering a CBI inquiry into the DTC bus purchase case, the AAP government made allegations against LG, said this

CBI Investigation Of DTC Bus Case: After receiving complaints of irregularities and corruption in the purchase of 1000 DTC buses, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered a CBI inquiry.

|Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 02:32 PM IST
CBI Investigation Of DTC Bus Case: After receiving complaints of irregularities and corruption in the purchase of 1000 DTC buses, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has ordered a CBI inquiry.

