After UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Azam Khan's remark on 'Ali-Bajrangbali' escalates controversy

Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan who is contesting against BJP's Jaya Prada from Rampur Lok Sabha seat has again triggered a new controversy after he dared BJP not to make a fight between Ali and Bajrangbali.The statement of Azam Khan cones after Yogi Adityanath was served notice by the EC over his reported remark of Bajrang Ali and Ali in Meerut recently.