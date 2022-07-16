NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka : 7 km journey on thermocol for seven rounds

Floods and rains have increased the problems of the people in the country. There are about a dozen states where flood-like situation has happened. Meanwhile, shocking pictures of people trapped in the flood are also coming out. There are some people who are celebrating happiness even in this difficult time.

|Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 11:09 PM IST
Floods and rains have increased the problems of the people in the country. There are about a dozen states where flood-like situation has happened. Meanwhile, shocking pictures of people trapped in the flood are also coming out. There are some people who are celebrating happiness even in this difficult time.

All Videos

Deshhit : Conspiracy of 'Direct Jihad' against India exposed!
29:27
Deshhit : Conspiracy of 'Direct Jihad' against India exposed!
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 16, 2022
7:55
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 16, 2022
PM Modi made big bets on Muslims for 2024
4:10
PM Modi made big bets on Muslims for 2024
Attempts to recite Hanuman Chalisa in protest against Namaz in Lulu Mall
3:8
Attempts to recite Hanuman Chalisa in protest against Namaz in Lulu Mall
Breaking News : Fourth member of PFI arrested
5:14
Breaking News : Fourth member of PFI arrested

Trending Videos

29:27
Deshhit : Conspiracy of 'Direct Jihad' against India exposed!
7:55
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 16, 2022
4:10
PM Modi made big bets on Muslims for 2024
3:8
Attempts to recite Hanuman Chalisa in protest against Namaz in Lulu Mall
5:14
Breaking News : Fourth member of PFI arrested
heavy rain in maharashtra,heavy rain in nanded,maharashtra flood,Maharashtra news,nanded flood,groom and bride nanded,flood in gujarat,Maharashtra floods,flood in maharashtra,Maharashtra Flood,Floods in Maharashtra,rains in Maharashtra,Maharashtra,flood in maharashtra today,deaths in maharashtra floods,Maharashtra rain,flood maharashtra,Maharashtra rains,maharashtra dam flood,flood,train in floods in maharashtra,