Agenda India Ka : 7 km journey on thermocol for seven rounds
Floods and rains have increased the problems of the people in the country. There are about a dozen states where flood-like situation has happened. Meanwhile, shocking pictures of people trapped in the flood are also coming out. There are some people who are celebrating happiness even in this difficult time.
Floods and rains have increased the problems of the people in the country. There are about a dozen states where flood-like situation has happened. Meanwhile, shocking pictures of people trapped in the flood are also coming out. There are some people who are celebrating happiness even in this difficult time.