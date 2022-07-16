Agenda India Ka : 7 km journey on thermocol for seven rounds

Floods and rains have increased the problems of the people in the country. There are about a dozen states where flood-like situation has happened. Meanwhile, shocking pictures of people trapped in the flood are also coming out. There are some people who are celebrating happiness even in this difficult time.

| Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 11:09 PM IST

Floods and rains have increased the problems of the people in the country. There are about a dozen states where flood-like situation has happened. Meanwhile, shocking pictures of people trapped in the flood are also coming out. There are some people who are celebrating happiness even in this difficult time.