Agenda India Ka: CBI arrests TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case
The CBI has arrested Mamata Banerjee's close aide TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, from his house in Birbhum in connection with the cattle smuggling case. The CBI issued summons to Mandal several times for questioning but he did not appear.
