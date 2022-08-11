Agenda India Ka: CBI arrests TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

The CBI has arrested Mamata Banerjee's close aide TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, from his house in Birbhum in connection with the cattle smuggling case. The CBI issued summons to Mandal several times for questioning but he did not appear.

| Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 10:23 PM IST

