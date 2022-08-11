NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: CBI arrests TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

The CBI has arrested Mamata Banerjee's close aide TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, from his house in Birbhum in connection with the cattle smuggling case. The CBI issued summons to Mandal several times for questioning but he did not appear.

|Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 10:23 PM IST
The CBI has arrested Mamata Banerjee's close aide TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, from his house in Birbhum in connection with the cattle smuggling case. The CBI issued summons to Mandal several times for questioning but he did not appear.

All Videos

Time Machine: Fake encounter in Assam in 1994!
15:17
Time Machine: Fake encounter in Assam in 1994!
A new virus outbreak in China named ‘Langya Virus’
A new virus outbreak in China named ‘Langya Virus’
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant Appointed Uttarakhand's 'State Brand Ambassador'
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant Appointed Uttarakhand's 'State Brand Ambassador'
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022
7:22
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022
Bihar's new Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in an exclusive conversation with Zee News
11:18
Bihar's new Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in an exclusive conversation with Zee News

Trending Videos

15:17
Time Machine: Fake encounter in Assam in 1994!
A new virus outbreak in China named ‘Langya Virus’
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant Appointed Uttarakhand's 'State Brand Ambassador'
7:22
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022
11:18
Bihar's new Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav in an exclusive conversation with Zee News
Anubrata Mondal,Anubrata Mandal,anubrata mondal latest news,anubrata mondal birbhum,anubrata mondal cattle smuggling case,west bengal cattle smuggling case anubrata mondal,West Bengal,Latest News,nandigram news,West Bengal news,West Bengal Cattle Smuggling Case,Mamata Banerjee's close aide,CBI action on Anubrata Mandal,TMC leader Anubrata Mondal,CBI action,CBI arrests TMC leader,TMC leader arrested,Mamata Banerjee's close aide arrested,Agenda India Ka,