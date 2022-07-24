Agenda India Ka: Central government will take information related to teacher recruitment scam

Arpita Mukherjee has been sent on one-day ED remand in the teacher recruitment scam. Partha Chatterjee will remain in custody for two days. But Zee News has the remand copy in which it is written that not only cash was found from Parth and Arpita's house but many documents have also been found.

| Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

