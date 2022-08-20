NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: China's Yangtze River dries up

The reason for the great destruction in China is none other than China itself. If he played with the environment for development, then nature also showed its color. China's biggest river, which brings floods of ruin every year, has dried up.

|Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 02:05 AM IST
