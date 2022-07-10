Agenda India Ka : Did Miscreants ran away from the door of the President of Sri Lanka?|

Protesters have occupied the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Sri Lanka. Protesters were seen roaming all over the campus. During this, an intelligence route has been found in Rashtrapati Bhavan. There is a high security bunker here. Its path is made through the bedroom wardrobe. Watch Vishal Pandey's report from Sri Lanka.

| Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 10:02 PM IST

