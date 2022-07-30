Agenda India Ka: Government Schools in Bihar & Jharkhand observe Friday as weekly holiday
Holiday means Friday in some government schools of Bihar and Jharkhand. There is a holiday here on Friday. Now there has been an uproar on this matter. Union Minister Giriraj Singh has questioned this system and compared it to Sharia law.
