Agenda India Ka: Government Schools in Bihar & Jharkhand observe Friday as weekly holiday

Holiday means Friday in some government schools of Bihar and Jharkhand. There is a holiday here on Friday. Now there has been an uproar on this matter. Union Minister Giriraj Singh has questioned this system and compared it to Sharia law.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 10:19 PM IST

