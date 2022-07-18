NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Heavy rainfall and floods cause destruction in many parts of India

Monsoon has not even arrived properly in many areas of India but frightening pictures of destruction due to floods have started coming. People are getting troubled due to floods and rains in many parts of the country. Watch this report.

|Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 10:00 PM IST
Monsoon has not even arrived properly in many areas of India but frightening pictures of destruction due to floods have started coming. People are getting troubled due to floods and rains in many parts of the country. Watch this report.

All Videos

TTK: Controversy over Gyanvapi case intensifies again
9:34
TTK: Controversy over Gyanvapi case intensifies again
TTK: Will Gyanvapi's truth come out through X-Ray?
9:59
TTK: Will Gyanvapi's truth come out through X-Ray?
TTK: Gyanvapi Case--Seven women file petition in Supreme Court
9:12
TTK: Gyanvapi Case--Seven women file petition in Supreme Court
Madhavan's talented son Vedaant breaks National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle | Zee News English
Madhavan's talented son Vedaant breaks National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle | Zee News English
Time Machine: When non-Congress government came to power in India!
14:51
Time Machine: When non-Congress government came to power in India!

Trending Videos

9:34
TTK: Controversy over Gyanvapi case intensifies again
9:59
TTK: Will Gyanvapi's truth come out through X-Ray?
9:12
TTK: Gyanvapi Case--Seven women file petition in Supreme Court
Madhavan's talented son Vedaant breaks National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle | Zee News English
14:51
Time Machine: When non-Congress government came to power in India!
Agenda India Ka,Maharashtra floods,Floods in Maharashtra,flood in maharashtra,heavy rain in maharashtra,Maharashtra Flood,rains in Maharashtra,Maharashtra,Maharashtra rain,flood in maharashtra today,Maharashtra rains,train in floods in maharashtra,moonsoon in maharashtra,flood maharashtra,Maharashtra news,maharashtra flood 2022,flood,maharashtra heavy rainfall,Horrifying pictures of floods,Chattisgarh floods,Floods in Rajasthan,Zee News,Hindi News,