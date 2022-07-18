Agenda India Ka: Heavy rainfall and floods cause destruction in many parts of India

Monsoon has not even arrived properly in many areas of India but frightening pictures of destruction due to floods have started coming. People are getting troubled due to floods and rains in many parts of the country. Watch this report.

