NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Heavy rains across India increases problems for people

Heavy rains in different parts of the country have increased the problems of the people. Meanwhile, a big accident has happened in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The car got washed away due to strong water current. 3 bodies have been recovered. It is feared that 5 people have been swept away in floods.

|Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 11:14 PM IST
Heavy rains in different parts of the country have increased the problems of the people. Meanwhile, a big accident has happened in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The car got washed away due to strong water current. 3 bodies have been recovered. It is feared that 5 people have been swept away in floods.

All Videos

Explained: Why Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir are important for the next G20 meet | Zee English News
Explained: Why Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir are important for the next G20 meet | Zee English News
DNA: Was Amarnath cave discovered by a Muslim shepherd?
16:38
DNA: Was Amarnath cave discovered by a Muslim shepherd?
DNA : Was the truth behind discovery of Amarnath Cave hidden?
7:50
DNA : Was the truth behind discovery of Amarnath Cave hidden?
Is 79 year-old Biden testing the boundaries of age and the presidency?
Is 79 year-old Biden testing the boundaries of age and the presidency?
Deshhit: Opposition slams makeover to National Emblem on roof of new Parliament building
51:47
Deshhit: Opposition slams makeover to National Emblem on roof of new Parliament building

Trending Videos

Explained: Why Ladakh and Jammu Kashmir are important for the next G20 meet | Zee English News
16:38
DNA: Was Amarnath cave discovered by a Muslim shepherd?
7:50
DNA : Was the truth behind discovery of Amarnath Cave hidden?
Is 79 year-old Biden testing the boundaries of age and the presidency?
51:47
Deshhit: Opposition slams makeover to National Emblem on roof of new Parliament building
Agenda India Ka,flood in nagpur,Nagpur,Nagpur flood,floods in nagpur,flood situation in nagpur,rain in nagpur,flood,heavy rain in nagpur,Nagpur News,nagpur news today,Nagpur rain,nagpur rain flood,flood of nagpur,nagpur flood news,nagpur flood 2020,nagpur flood crisis,monsoon in nagpur,floods near nagpur,nagpur floods news,scorpio stuck in flood,nagpur flood crisis today,nagpur floods news today,nagpur floods news update,nagpur accident,nagapur car washed away video,