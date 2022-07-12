Agenda India Ka: Heavy rains across India increases problems for people

Heavy rains in different parts of the country have increased the problems of the people. Meanwhile, a big accident has happened in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The car got washed away due to strong water current. 3 bodies have been recovered. It is feared that 5 people have been swept away in floods.

| Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 11:14 PM IST

Heavy rains in different parts of the country have increased the problems of the people. Meanwhile, a big accident has happened in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The car got washed away due to strong water current. 3 bodies have been recovered. It is feared that 5 people have been swept away in floods.