Agenda India Ka: Innocent's life in dog's jaw!

Today a 10-year-old Kush, who lived in a society in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad became a victim of a ferocious Pitbull while playing in the park. In just 10 seconds, Pitbull attacked on his face that he had to get about 200 stitches.

|Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 10:08 PM IST
