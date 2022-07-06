Agenda India Ka: Kanhaiya Lal murder case-- Big disclosure during NIA investigation
The strings of Kanhaiya Lal's murder have been linked to Pakistan. Zee News has also disclosed that Pakistani organization Dawat-e-Islami had a fund raising conspiracy. Now the All India plan to spread panic through chit funds has been exposed.
The strings of Kanhaiya Lal's murder have been linked to Pakistan. Zee News has also disclosed that Pakistani organization Dawat-e-Islami had a fund raising conspiracy. Now the All India plan to spread panic through chit funds has been exposed.