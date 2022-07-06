Agenda India Ka: Kanhaiya Lal murder case-- Big disclosure during NIA investigation

The strings of Kanhaiya Lal's murder have been linked to Pakistan. Zee News has also disclosed that Pakistani organization Dawat-e-Islami had a fund raising conspiracy. Now the All India plan to spread panic through chit funds has been exposed.

Jul 06, 2022

