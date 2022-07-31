Agenda India Ka : Major helicopter accident happened while rescuing 2 tourists in Georgia

Rescue operation in Georgia. A major accident has happened. In just 20 seconds, a helicopter fell and burnt down with a bang. 8 people have died in this accident. After this accident, a day of mourning has been declared in Georgia.

| Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 10:26 PM IST

