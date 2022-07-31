NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka : Major helicopter accident happened while rescuing 2 tourists in Georgia

Rescue operation in Georgia. A major accident has happened. In just 20 seconds, a helicopter fell and burnt down with a bang. 8 people have died in this accident. After this accident, a day of mourning has been declared in Georgia.

|Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 10:26 PM IST
Rescue operation in Georgia. A major accident has happened. In just 20 seconds, a helicopter fell and burnt down with a bang. 8 people have died in this accident. After this accident, a day of mourning has been declared in Georgia.

All Videos

CWG 2022 : Indian women's team beat Pakistan
1:28
CWG 2022 : Indian women's team beat Pakistan
Patra Chawl Case : ED starts questioning of Sanjay Raut in office : Sources
15:46
Patra Chawl Case : ED starts questioning of Sanjay Raut in office : Sources
Phenomenal 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga from Mizoram bags second gold for India: CWG 2022 | Zee English News
Phenomenal 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga from Mizoram bags second gold for India: CWG 2022 | Zee English News
What is Patra Chawl Land Scam, know why MP Sanjay Raut under ED's radar?
3:42
What is Patra Chawl Land Scam, know why MP Sanjay Raut under ED's radar?
TTK: ED cracks down on Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam
1H5:21
TTK: ED cracks down on Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam

Trending Videos

1:28
CWG 2022 : Indian women's team beat Pakistan
15:46
Patra Chawl Case : ED starts questioning of Sanjay Raut in office : Sources
Phenomenal 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga from Mizoram bags second gold for India: CWG 2022 | Zee English News
3:42
What is Patra Chawl Land Scam, know why MP Sanjay Raut under ED's radar?
1H5:21
TTK: ED cracks down on Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl scam
helicopter crash news,Helicopter,Helicopter accident,Georgia,helicopter crash georgia,helicoptero na georgia,helicopter crashes georgia,helicopter crash in georgia gudauri,rescue helicopter crashes and in georgia,helicopter crashes rescuing para gliders in georgia,savannah helicopter crash,helicopter crashes videos,helicóptero cai na georgia,video helicoptero caindo,Russian helicopter,helicopters,helicoptero,Ingenuity Helicopter,