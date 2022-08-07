NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka : Massive protests erupt in Bangladesh against Inflation

Just a few days ago, everyone had seen how there was uproar in Sri Lanka due to the economic crisis. Now a strong demonstration has started on the issue of inflation in Dhaka, 3000 kms from Sri Lanka. This is the first time that the prices of petrol and diesel have been increased by 51% here.

