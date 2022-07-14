NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Namaz at Lucknow’s lulu mall sparks row, Hindu mahasabha plans to recite sundar kand

Some people offered Namaz at Lulu Mall in Lucknow. The controversy intensified after the video of offering Namaz went viral on social media. On this matter, Hindu organizations have objected and said that in protest against Namaz, we will recite the Sundar Kand.

|Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 10:24 PM IST
Some people offered Namaz at Lulu Mall in Lucknow. The controversy intensified after the video of offering Namaz went viral on social media. On this matter, Hindu organizations have objected and said that in protest against Namaz, we will recite the Sundar Kand.

All Videos

TTK: How many Adil Chishti in the boat of hate?
9:43
TTK: How many Adil Chishti in the boat of hate?
TTK: Offensive statement on Hindu Gods by Chishti
7:7
TTK: Offensive statement on Hindu Gods by Chishti
Know how 'Marvel Studios' has 'Inhumane Working Conditions'
Know how 'Marvel Studios' has 'Inhumane Working Conditions'
Know why your medical waste will increase your medical bill
Know why your medical waste will increase your medical bill
What does it mean for India to rank 135 out of 146 in Global Gender Gap Index?
What does it mean for India to rank 135 out of 146 in Global Gender Gap Index?

Trending Videos

9:43
TTK: How many Adil Chishti in the boat of hate?
7:7
TTK: Offensive statement on Hindu Gods by Chishti
Know how 'Marvel Studios' has 'Inhumane Working Conditions'
Know why your medical waste will increase your medical bill
What does it mean for India to rank 135 out of 146 in Global Gender Gap Index?
Agenda India Ka,namaz controversy lulu mall,namaz controversy,lucknow namaz controversy,lulu mall controversy,lucknow lulu mall controversy,lulu mall controversy live updates,Nupur Sharma controversy,madani speech controversy,love jihad controversy,controversy love jihad,lulu mall namaz row,lulu mall namaz,namaz in lulu mall,lulu mall namaz lucknow,lucknow lulu mall namaz,lulu mall namaj video,lucknow namaz,sunderkand vs namaz,namaaz,Calls,lulu mall crowd,Agenda India Ka,