Agenda India Ka: Namaz at Lucknow’s lulu mall sparks row, Hindu mahasabha plans to recite sundar kand
Some people offered Namaz at Lulu Mall in Lucknow. The controversy intensified after the video of offering Namaz went viral on social media. On this matter, Hindu organizations have objected and said that in protest against Namaz, we will recite the Sundar Kand.
