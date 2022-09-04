NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: NCB reveals the plan of drug mafia

In the year 2007, about 20 million people were drug users in the country. The number has increased 5 times in 15 years, making it more than 10 crores now. In this report, see the biggest disclosure of this black business of fast growing drugs.

|Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 10:12 PM IST
In the year 2007, about 20 million people were drug users in the country. The number has increased 5 times in 15 years, making it more than 10 crores now. In this report, see the biggest disclosure of this black business of fast growing drugs.

All Videos

In order to hold a public assembly in Sainik Colony, Ghulam Nabi Azad departs for Jammu
In order to hold a public assembly in Sainik Colony, Ghulam Nabi Azad departs for Jammu
Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall
Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall
Rashmika Mandanna slays the all-black look
Rashmika Mandanna slays the all-black look
CM Chhattisgarh inaugurates two new districts in Khairagarh
CM Chhattisgarh inaugurates two new districts in Khairagarh
Bhartaul becomes the first village in Uttar Pradesh where every home has RO water
Bhartaul becomes the first village in Uttar Pradesh where every home has RO water

Trending Videos

In order to hold a public assembly in Sainik Colony, Ghulam Nabi Azad departs for Jammu
Mumbai experiences heavy rainfall
Rashmika Mandanna slays the all-black look
CM Chhattisgarh inaugurates two new districts in Khairagarh
Bhartaul becomes the first village in Uttar Pradesh where every home has RO water
black business of drugs in india,Drugs,drugs in india,use of drugs in india,India,drugs pr bada khulausa,illegal drugs entering in india,illegal drugs in india,hard drugs india,drugs caught in gujarat,Illegal drugs,drugs law in india,drugs in hindi,drugs in india from pakistan,drugs smuggling in india,illegal drugs industry,drugs illegal market in india,illegal drug market in india,NCB,ncb drug bust,