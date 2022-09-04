Agenda India Ka: NCB reveals the plan of drug mafia
In the year 2007, about 20 million people were drug users in the country. The number has increased 5 times in 15 years, making it more than 10 crores now. In this report, see the biggest disclosure of this black business of fast growing drugs.
In the year 2007, about 20 million people were drug users in the country. The number has increased 5 times in 15 years, making it more than 10 crores now. In this report, see the biggest disclosure of this black business of fast growing drugs.