Agenda India Ka: NCB reveals the plan of drug mafia

In the year 2007, about 20 million people were drug users in the country. The number has increased 5 times in 15 years, making it more than 10 crores now. In this report, see the biggest disclosure of this black business of fast growing drugs.

| Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 10:12 PM IST

