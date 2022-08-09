NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav together again after 5 years

Today, the news of the politics of Bihar remained in the headlines for the whole day. After the resignation of Nitish Kumar from the post of Chief Minister, it is now clear that the government of JDU and RJD is going to be formed once again in Bihar. Tomorrow Nitish Kumar will take oath as Chief Minister and Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy CM.

|Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:32 PM IST
Today, the news of the politics of Bihar remained in the headlines for the whole day. After the resignation of Nitish Kumar from the post of Chief Minister, it is now clear that the government of JDU and RJD is going to be formed once again in Bihar. Tomorrow Nitish Kumar will take oath as Chief Minister and Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy CM.

All Videos

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 9, 2022
8:6
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 9, 2022
Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan's big attack after Nitish Kumar's resignation
9:34
Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan's big attack after Nitish Kumar's resignation
Why did BJP call Nitish 'Opportunist'?
16:41
Why did BJP call Nitish 'Opportunist'?
REVEALED: Change in take-home salary and working hours from New Wage Code | Zee English News
REVEALED: Change in take-home salary and working hours from New Wage Code | Zee English News
Why Japan could see more ‘cruel heat days’ and bring its nuclear energy to counter it? | Zee English
Why Japan could see more ‘cruel heat days’ and bring its nuclear energy to counter it? | Zee English

Trending Videos

8:6
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 9, 2022
9:34
Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan's big attack after Nitish Kumar's resignation
16:41
Why did BJP call Nitish 'Opportunist'?
REVEALED: Change in take-home salary and working hours from New Wage Code | Zee English News
Why Japan could see more ‘cruel heat days’ and bring its nuclear energy to counter it? | Zee English
Agenda India Ka,Tejashwi Yadav reaction on bjp,Nitish Kumar resigns,Nitish kumar news,CM Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar resign,Nitish Kumar Resignation,nitish kumar bihar,bihar cm nitish kumar resigns,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,bihar news nitish kumar,nitish kumar latest news,nitish kumar resignation news,BJP,RJD,Breaking News,NDA,Bihar news,nitish kumar press conference,tejashwi yadav press conference with nitish kumar,Tejashwi Yadav,bihar politics crisis,Nitish Kumar Oath,