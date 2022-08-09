Agenda India Ka: Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav together again after 5 years

Today, the news of the politics of Bihar remained in the headlines for the whole day. After the resignation of Nitish Kumar from the post of Chief Minister, it is now clear that the government of JDU and RJD is going to be formed once again in Bihar. Tomorrow Nitish Kumar will take oath as Chief Minister and Tejashwi Yadav as Deputy CM.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

