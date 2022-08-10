Agenda India Ka: Return of Nitish and Lalu's friendship era

Once again the era of friendship of Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav has returned in Bihar. The Chacha-Bhatija have come to power in Bihar today. Amidst the ongoing political turmoil in Bihar, BJP today announced to protest in the entire Bihar.

| Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

