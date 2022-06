Agenda India Ka: Shinde takes a dig at Shiv Sena over Nawab Malik

What is going on in Maharashtra politics is taking a new turn every day. The matter is in the Supreme Court, but in the meantime, a statement of Aditya Thackeray is being discussed a lot. Aditya Thackeray said in a filmy style, '..ki hum shareef kya hue..ki poori duniya badmash ho gyi..'

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 10:32 PM IST

