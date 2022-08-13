Agenda India Ka: Thousands of people are in trouble due to leakage of dam in MP's Dhar

It is raining heavily in many parts of the country. But the situation in Dhar of Madhya Pradesh has put thousands of people in trouble. There is panic due to the increasing leakage of water released from the dam. 18 villages have been evacuated. Helicopters and army have been kept ready.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 09:40 PM IST

