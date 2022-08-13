NewsVideos

Agenda India Ka: Thousands of people are in trouble due to leakage of dam in MP's Dhar

It is raining heavily in many parts of the country. But the situation in Dhar of Madhya Pradesh has put thousands of people in trouble. There is panic due to the increasing leakage of water released from the dam. 18 villages have been evacuated. Helicopters and army have been kept ready.

|Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
It is raining heavily in many parts of the country. But the situation in Dhar of Madhya Pradesh has put thousands of people in trouble. There is panic due to the increasing leakage of water released from the dam. 18 villages have been evacuated. Helicopters and army have been kept ready.

All Videos

India@75: Doordarshan to Netflix: The small screen's evolution
India@75: Doordarshan to Netflix: The small screen's evolution
Karim Benzema is a hot favourite for Ballon d'Or 2022, Lionel Messi snubbed, Ronaldo still in race
 Karim Benzema is a hot favourite for Ballon d'Or 2022, Lionel Messi snubbed, Ronaldo still in race
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 13, 2022
8:40
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 13, 2022
Time Machine: When Mulayam Singh was the frontrunner in the race for PM in 1996
13:30
Time Machine: When Mulayam Singh was the frontrunner in the race for PM in 1996
India@75: The birthplace of the world's four major religions
India@75: The birthplace of the world's four major religions

Trending Videos

India@75: Doordarshan to Netflix: The small screen's evolution
Karim Benzema is a hot favourite for Ballon d'Or 2022, Lionel Messi snubbed, Ronaldo still in race
8:40
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 13, 2022
13:30
Time Machine: When Mulayam Singh was the frontrunner in the race for PM in 1996
India@75: The birthplace of the world's four major religions
dhar dam leakage news,leakage in dam in dhar,karam dam leakage,karam dam in dhar,karam dam dhar,dhar news,Dhar,mp dhar dam news,mp dhar dam breaks,dhar dam,karam dam,photo of dhar dam,under construction dam wall collapsed in dhar,leakage in karam dam,dhar news today,dhar news in hindi,dhar dam leakage,dhar news mp,dhar news hindi,karam river dam,dhar dam news,dam on the karam river,leakiage in karam dam,leakage in the dam,