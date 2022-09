Agenda India Ka: What happened in Ankita's preliminary postmortem report?

| Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

There is anger in the whole country regarding the Ankita murder case. Protests continue in Uttarakhand for Ankita's justice. Ankita's family was refusing to perform the last rites before the postmortem report was received. But when the administration explained enough, Ankita's family got ready for the last rites.